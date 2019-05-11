The West Baton Rouge Parish Council decided unanimously to name the recently completed Sid Richardson extension Caroll Bourgeois Road in honor of the former Addis mayor.
Parish Councilman Kirk Allain proposed the name after speaking with several residents in his district, he said.
Bourgeois served as the mayor of Addis for 32 years and is described by many local leaders as an invaluable asset to the West Side.
In 1966, a 21-year-old Carroll Bourgeois moved his family to the small town with a population of less than 500. In the decades since, he has watched it grow ten-fold.
“He’s always had the town of Addis at heart," Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot said in a 2012 interview, when Bourgeois was leaving office. "He would do anything for the people. He fought for Addis for a lot of issues, with the parish, with the railroad, with the state and the red light at SugarMill issue. A lot of those things, he stood firm.”
Parish President Berthelot and the Council plan to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Caroll Bourgeois Road this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.