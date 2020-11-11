I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the voters of Brusly for re-electing me to the Town Council. I am honored and humbled that you have placed your trust in me.
It has been challenging, and encouraging, to campaign during these unprecedented times. The overwhelming support and kind words were incredible and I owe this success to each of you.
I look forward to diligently working for you in the upcoming years.
Sincerely,
Rusty Daigle
This is an advertisement paid for by the candidate or elected official listed.
