Court Street in Port Allen is closed between 6th Street and 7th Street due to three down power lines.
William Sigl, 25 of Port Allen, struck at least three power line poles around 6 a.m. Sigl was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on charges of a DWI and careless operation.
The damage has cut off electricity to homes and businesses along Court Street. According to Entergy's outage map, there are 28 customers without electricity.
Crews will be out replacing poles at least for the remainder of the day and likely into the night a DOTD spokesperson said.
Police, Entergy and DOTD crews are on the scene.
