The West Baton Rouge Parish courthouse will open to the public on Monday, May 18 according to media liaison Major Zack Simmers.
The courthouse will operate normal hours, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All visitors will be required to wear a mask, fill out a questionnaire and receive a temperature check prior to entering.
The number of people allowed in each office will be limited in order to observe social distancing guidelines.
