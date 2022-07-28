BATON ROUGE– New data indicates rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths in America’s nursing homes rose substantially in June for the second month in a row, ending several months of decline from the peak of the initial Omicron wave in January 2022 and heightening concerns that a new surge is upon us.
The rate of nursing home resident deaths nationwide increased by more than 50% in the four-week period ending June 19, according to AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, compared to the previous Dashboard release, with more than 750 resident deaths reported.
Here in Louisiana, resident deaths were up from 2 in the previous four-week period ending May 22, to 7 in the four-week period ending June 19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,292 nursing home residents in Louisiana have died from COVID-19.
Furthermore, the rate of resident cases nationwide increased by 27%, compared to the previous four weeks, according to the Dashboard, while the rate of staff cases nationwide increased by 42% during the same reporting period.
Nursing home resident cases in Louisiana were up from 204 in the previous four-week period ending May 22, to 656 in the four-week period ending June 19. Staff cases were up from 217 to 571.
“Our loved ones in nursing homes are among the most vulnerable,” said Denise Bottcher, State Director of AARP, which serves more than 430,000 members age 50 and older in Louisiana. Rising deaths and cases of COVID-19 among nursing home residents and staff nationally show that for their sakes, we must remain vigilant, and we must hold nursing homes accountable for providing high quality care and safe environments.”
The full AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard is available at www.aarp.org/nursinghomedashboard. Medicare.gov’s Care Compare website now offers information about vaccination and booster rates within individual nursing homes and how they compare to state and national averages.
For more information on how coronavirus is impacting nursing homes and AARP’s advocacy on this issue, visit www.aarp.org/nursinghomes.
