The coronavirus has put the state in a sharp turn away from what promised to be a prosperous 2020 session, according to state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe.
The shutdown of businesses, a nosedive in oil prices and cancellation of major events has compounded the costs involved with fighting the coronavirus, which reached a total of 5,237 reported cases and 239 deaths Tuesday.
“The numbers are exploding," he said.
At the same time, LaCombe, and his fellow lawmakers face the task of returning to session with a much different picture on the fiscal front.
“The budget is one of the biggest things causing me to lose sleep at night,” said LaCombe, D-Fordoche.
Lawmakers headed to the State Capitol March 9 amid back to back budget surpluses for the first time in nearly 15 years. They also had the cushion of a surplus between $350 million and $500 million, which was the highest level in nearly 10 years.
“At the start of the session, we were excited to continue working on education, pay raises for teachers, increased early spending and early childhood education,” LaCombe said.
A spiral in oil prices, which dipped below $20 per barrel on Monday, exacerbated the situation.
The state budget was based on oil prices at $55 per barrel. The year began with prices around $66 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Each drop of a dollar in the price of oil equates to $12 million less for the state, according to economists.
“The Saudis and Russians have broken apart OPEC, and that’s caused the price of oil to plunge,” LaCombe said.
It has amounted to an immediate loss of anywhere from $160 million to $180 million in revenue, he said.
The state could go from a $500 million surplus to a potential budget deficit.
The loss from oil revenue and the drop in tourism dollars – the first and fourth largest industries in the state – deliver a huge set back to the state.
As lawmakers remain in shelter with nearly all Louisianans, a tough road lies ahead for lawmakers who must eke out a spending plan by June 30.
“Tough choices will have to be made, and it’s no fault of our own,” LaCombe said. “We had two massive infrastructure hits, between the oil and gas industry, and tourism."
“If you have two of your top four revenue-generating industries crippled and brought to a grinding halt, it leads to grim economic realities,” he said.
On the flip side, LaCombe sees reason for optimism.
A better working relationship between Democrats and Republicans in the House gives the second-year lawmaker a sense of hope that the state will find a light at the end of the tunnel.
“The Governor, House Speaker (Clay Schexnayder) and Senate President (Paige Cortez) are all on the same page," he said.
“There’s no issue between parties because this is bigger than any party issue, so I’m excited by the lack of partisanship over the last month or two. Tragedy has brought us together, rather than having us worry about partisanship,” LaCombe said.
The leadership Gov. Edwards has shown during the COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the high points for the state, he said.
“No governor – even Huey Long – would’ve been prepared for this,” LaCombe said. “State workers, administrators and all the people working these agencies know he’s in charge. We’re all pulling ropes in the same direction.”
