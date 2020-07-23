Two new COVID-19 testing sites are scheduled for next week.
One will be held Monday, July 27 at the West Baton Rouge Parish Community Center in Port Allen from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Another test site hosted by Southeast Community Health Systems will open Tuesday, July 28 at William and Lee Park in Port Allen from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Testing is free to the public.
The planning and staffing of the WBR Community Center test site is being managed by WBR Parish, Arbor Health Clinic, GOHSEP, the Louisiana Air National Guard and LDH. The laboratory to be used for processing results is eTrueNorth. Turnover time for results is typically 3-6 days.
Those planning to utilize the site are encouraged to preregister at the following website: doineedacovid19test.com.
There will also be staff onsite to help people register if you are unable to do so before arriving at the test site location.
