The annual Addis Firemen’s Ladies Auxiliary annual Mardi Gras parade joins Iberville Parish’s only nighttime Mardi Gras parade as the latest additions to the cancellation of 2021 carnival celebrations throughout the state due to the COVID pandemic.
Officials with the Addis Firemen’s Ladies Auxiliary took to Facebook on Jan. 1 to announce the cancellation of the annual ball and Mardi Gras parade. Krewe of Comogo announced Jan. 4 that the parade scheduled for Feb. 14 would not roll this year, also via the krewe’s social media page.
The Krewe of the Good Friends of the Oaks in Port Allen canceled their annual parade through the city in mid-December, citing rising case counts as the reason.
“It’s with a heavy hearts that the Board of Directors and our Parade Chair has decided to not move forward with the 2021 Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks Mardi Gras (Port Allen) parade that was going to take place February 14, 2021,” reads a post on the krewe’s Facebook page. “We were waiting until the end of this year in hopes that we would maintain or return to Phase 3 to begin conversations on how we can safely move forward with planning. With the rise of cases we do not see that happening soon.”
Residents of “The Oaks” subdivision, namely Dr. and Mrs. Guy Otwell, gathered eight charter members to create the krewe and annual parade and block party, in 1985. Since then, the parade has become an annual favorite in Port Allen, attracting hundreds of people to The Oaks for the celebration every Sunday before Mardi Gras.
The cancellation announcements come as the total number of cases continues the spike that began in late November.
“We had no choice either way,” said Edward Earl Comeaux, who has worked with the Krewe of Comogo parade since its inception in 2013.
The parade was named in memory of his sister, the late Brenda Comeaux, who was active in two Mardi Gras krewes for many years – Le Krewe du Roi and Krewe of Okeanos. She organized entertainment, coordinated music, decorated sets, costumes and headpieces for the Krewe balls. Brenda Comeaux always dreamed of starting a Parade Krewe in Plaquemine, according to the krewe’s website.
The Addis Mardi Gras parade dates back to 1963, when Donna Mae Songy organized the first parade to raise money for a new fire department after the town of Plaquemine gifted Addis a 1924 American LaFrance pumper fire truck.
The women of the early Ladies Auxiliary sold homemade sweets at Gassie’s Service Station raising $247, a hefty sum in 1963. For the parade, they borrowed a hay wagon from Louis Mouch and decorated it with palmetto, moss and crepe paper. Songy enlisted her father, Plaquemine Chief of Police Dennis Songy, to direct the parade since Addis did not yet have a police vehicle. The first Addis Volunteer Fire Department Mardi Gras Parade rolled on Sunday, Feb. 24, 1963, and was led by Mayor George Booksh and village officials in a convertible driven by Sheldon Allen.
Parades in the City of Denham Springs and across Pointe Coupee Parish have been halted for this year, along with Spanish Town in Baton Rouge, along with all Fat Tuesday events in Orleans and St. Tammany parishes. The City of Lafayette remains one of a few rare parishes that have announced no plans to cancel its 2021 festivities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.