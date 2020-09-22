Hurricane Laura disaster relief and recovery efforts, ongoing COVID-19 issues and the state’s Unemployment Trust Fund figure as the main objectives for the lawmakers who will return to the State Capitol on Monday for the second special session of the year.
The session will begin at 6 p.m. and must end by Oct. 27.
“When we convene next Monday, our priorities are to address the devastation facing Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Laura as well as the impact Covid-19 continues to have on our state,” Senate President Page Cortez said. “We will also be working to resolve issues with the Unemployment Trust Fund, which, if left unaddressed, could result in financial turmoil for business owners and program beneficiaries.”
The trust fund has diminished significantly since the pandemic. With more than 350,000 Louisianans still out of work due to COVID impact on the state economy, the state’s available funding for unemployment insurance has diminished from $1.1 billion to approximately $85 million.
The state would have to borrow from the federal government if the balance stays below $100 million. A loan from the federal government would lead to a tax hike on businesses and cut the state’s maximum weekly jobless payment to $221, which ranks lowest in the nation.
The session will also address issues related to education, extracurricular activities and the reopening of the economy, said Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales.
Much of it relates to the virtual learning and shutdown of youth activities during the pandemic, as well as the economic impact of business closures during the pandemic, he said.
“No one could have predicted or planned for the health, economic and natural disaster devastation that 2020 has brought to our state and citizens,” Schexnayder said. “A special session is needed to address unforeseen problems related to the in-person education of our children and their return to extracurricular activities, the survival of our economy and the opening up of business, and the recovery of our state devastated by Hurricane Laura.
“A significant number of House members have also asked to address the continued proclamations issued by the Governor during the pandemic and what many see as an imbalance of power. This special session will not end without a solution to this problem,” he said.
Gov. John Bel Edwards criticized the decision, which he fears will limit public input on the bills.
“At a time when our state is dealing with the COVID-19 health emergency, hurricanes, and one severe weather event after another, I am concerned that the Legislature has again called themselves into a month-long session with an agenda of 70 items. This session will occur at a time when the public will again be restricted in their access to the State Capitol and their ability to give needed public input,” he said. I am hopeful that the Legislative leadership will significantly narrow the scope and the duration of this session so that they can do the work they deem necessary, while at the same time working in a bipartisan and cooperative manner to address our significant challenges in an honest and transparent manner. Louisianans have come too far to have all of our effective and life-saving work upended.”
One of the 70 items listed would “legislate powers and duties for officers, agencies and governing authorities of local political subdivisions pursuant to the Louisiana Health Emergency Act and the Louisiana Homeland Security and Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act.
State Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine, expressed concern about the session and the amount of legislation on the board for a four-week session.
“The call includes far too many items for a 30-day session,” said Brown, who is serving his second term. “I hope that any decisions made will be a result of rational thought and informed discussions of what’s best for our constituents, and not politics.”
State Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, said he believes it would be premature for him to make a call on the outcome of the session.
“I think it’s going to be interesting,” the third-term lawmaker said. “But it’s hard to get a feel for what direction it’s going to go until we get in there and see what kind of bills get filed.”
Other items will include the cost of the Minimum Foundation Program for all public elementary and secondary schools, along with the elections during a declared emergency or disaster.
It will also coincide with the next meeting of the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference, which last convened in April. Schexnayder said during the summer that lawmakers would likely have to return to Baton Rouge to address a deep hole in the budget.
