The Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers podcast released an episode on the 2007 murder of 23-year-old Thomas James in Erwinville this week.
Podcast host Clay Young talks with James' mother, Michelle Ann Ruffin, and Bryan Doucet, the lead detective on the case.
At least two shooters are responsible for killing James while he purchased a soda from a vending machine in the Horner's Supermarket parking lot late in the evening on March 28, 2007.
"It's been 13 long years and I need some closure," Ruffin said.
The Podcast 225 production sheds light on unsolved cases in the Greater Baton Rouge Area. You can listen by clicking play on the file above or on Apple Podcast, the iHeart Radio app or at podcast225.com.
If you have any information regarding the murder of Thomas James, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP to submit a tip.
