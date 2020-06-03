Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Mexico Wednesday morning becoming the third named tropical storm just three days into the 2020 hurricane season.
Cristobal made landfall around 8 a.m. June 3 west of Cuidad del Carmen, Mexico. The storm is packing 60 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Cristobal formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and is expected to move toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Cristobal has become the record-earliest-in-season third named Atlantic storm - previously held by Tropical Storm Colin on June 5, 2016.
For more detailed information regarding Tropical Storm Cristobal click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.