Brusly High Teacher Morgan Curry was presented with the WBR Teacher of the Year award for 2022 after returning from maternity leave.
Curry is a 2017 graduate from LSU and majored in English with a concentration in Secondary Education. After LSU, she went on to teach various English courses at Port Allen High School for two years and spent the past three years teaching English II and English II Honors at Brusly High.
Curry enjoys teaching literature because she believes “there are numerous perspectives one can have on a text and an expansive amount of lessons we can learn from texts.”
Teaching literature allows her to constantly encourage her students to “always question and be curious about the world around them in order to cultivate a growth and learning mindset.” She is also a Student Council advisor at Brusly High.
When asked about what teaching means to her, Curry states, “Being a teacher is one of my favorite gifts from God because it provides me with ample opportunities to impact kids and every day brings something new.”
