The West Baton Rouge School Board cut the ribbon on construction projects that transformed Port Allen High School into a new campus Wednesday, Sept. 19.
Minor portions of the project are still in progress, which Port Allen High Principal James Jackson said is like getting a new present every day.
“Every single thing that we do is for kids. The board meetings, the tax passing, everything that we do is for kids,” Jackson said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “If there’s anything that I’m most appreciative of, it’s this school for our kids.”
School Board members Teri Bergeron and G. Alden Chustz are Port Allen High alum and noted the progress from the original campus to the new campus, and finally to the renovated school.
“It’s amazing,” Bergeron said.
The renovation included upgrades to the media center, administration area, school entrance and classrooms.
Students were “in awe” when they returned to school after summer break, Jackson said.
The fire alarm, intercom, technology and security systems were all updated as part of the renovation.
The renovation is just one part of the project. Port Allen High will cut the ribbon on an auxiliary gym and 450-seat theater building next year. The theater will also hold classrooms for the band and other art classes. Those projects should reach “substantial completion” near the end of the 2018-19 school year, Superintendent Wes Watts said.
The projects, made possible by a voter-approved tax last year, are part of the School District’s plan to put the West Baton Rouge School System in the top 10 school districts in the state by 2020.
