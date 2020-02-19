District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that

on Thursday,

February 6, 2020, the

following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

Jimmy W. Bailey Jr.                                                  DOB:   6-29-94

7725 Amherst Road

Star City, AR 71667

Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Sentence:   90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $167 court cost.

Shannon C. Bias                                                     

DOB:   12-31-68

1380 Court Street # 1

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Theft < $1,000

Sentence:  6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

Normanique Butler-Pown                                          DOB:   3-17-78

303 Anita Street

Brusly, LA 70719

Charge: Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent or Legal Custodian

Sentence:  30 days parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $25 fine, $162 court cost.

Tamu Calloway                                                       

DOB:   6-10-75

4345 Poinsettia Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70812

Charge: Possession of Marijuana

Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund. 

Dedrick C. Edwards                                                  DOB:   3-8-72

1535 Lake Calais Court

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months jail/suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150

Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse

Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

James Farmer                                                          DOB:   5-6-76

1414 Saint Ann Street

New Roads, LA 70760

Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Sentence: 30 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $167 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

Charge: Attempted Battery of a Police Officer

Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended.

Charge: Resisting An Officer With Violence

Sentence: 30 days parish jail/suspended.

Dean M. Hebert                                                       

DOB:   10-9-80

3536 South Lakeshore

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Sentence:  90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $167 court cost.

Derick Dwayne Johnson                                           DOB:   11 -29-79

3618 Greenwell Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:  6 months jail/suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $267 court cost, $500

Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse

Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

Kyle J. Marks                                                           DOB:   8-5-83

1555 Ewing Drive

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery (2 Counts)

Sentence:  6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $400

Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.   Domestic Abuse Intervention. Each count. Consecutive. 

Ronald T. McGee                                                     DOB:   7-23-90

4841 Welland Avenue

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Possession of Marijuana

Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

Jessie Nelson III                                                       DOB:   1-16-79

6706 Joyce Drive

Addis, LA 70710

Charge: Theft < $1,000

Sentence:  6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. 

Trudy B. Perritt                                                         DOB:   1-21-77

21690 Sidney Road

Grosse Tete, LA 70740

Charge: Disturbing the Peace by Intoxication

Sentence:  90 days jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost.

Ronald S. Randall                                                     DOB:   7-16-83

620 Christ The King Road

Opelousas, LA 70570

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $267 court cost, $400 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

Angela M. Richard                                                    DOB:   8-10-71

217 South Coolidge

Church Point, LA 70525

Charge: Theft < $1,000

Sentence:  6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

Russell Joseph Skidmore                                          DOB:   4-25-86

Nathan Georgetown

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get Msubstance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

Kendall A. Snearl                                                      DOB:   11 -29-80

6243 Randall Blue Gay # 4

Brusly, LA 70719

Charge: Battery of a Dating Partner

Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.

Charge: Operating a Vehicle While License Suspended/Revokes/Cancelled

Sentence:  10 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.

Charge: Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Sentence:  10 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.

Tiffany Stafford                                                        

3022 Paul’s Lane

Brusly, LA 70719

Charge: Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent or Legal Custodian

Sentence: 30 days parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month

supervision fee. Special condition pay $25 fine, $162 court cost.

Ernest L.Young III                                                    DOB:   3-15-85

1534 Rev. Manuel Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Resisting an Office by Flight

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

Richard J. Ward, Jr.

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

