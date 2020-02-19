District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that
on Thursday,
February 6, 2020, the
following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Jimmy W. Bailey Jr. DOB: 6-29-94
7725 Amherst Road
Star City, AR 71667
Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $167 court cost.
Shannon C. Bias
DOB: 12-31-68
1380 Court Street # 1
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Theft < $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Normanique Butler-Pown DOB: 3-17-78
303 Anita Street
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent or Legal Custodian
Sentence: 30 days parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $25 fine, $162 court cost.
Tamu Calloway
DOB: 6-10-75
4345 Poinsettia Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70812
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Dedrick C. Edwards DOB: 3-8-72
1535 Lake Calais Court
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months jail/suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150
Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse
Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
James Farmer DOB: 5-6-76
1414 Saint Ann Street
New Roads, LA 70760
Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence: 30 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $167 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Charge: Attempted Battery of a Police Officer
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended.
Charge: Resisting An Officer With Violence
Sentence: 30 days parish jail/suspended.
Dean M. Hebert
DOB: 10-9-80
3536 South Lakeshore
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $167 court cost.
Derick Dwayne Johnson DOB: 11 -29-79
3618 Greenwell Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months jail/suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $267 court cost, $500
Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse
Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Kyle J. Marks DOB: 8-5-83
1555 Ewing Drive
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery (2 Counts)
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $400
Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Domestic Abuse Intervention. Each count. Consecutive.
Ronald T. McGee DOB: 7-23-90
4841 Welland Avenue
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Jessie Nelson III DOB: 1-16-79
6706 Joyce Drive
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Theft < $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Trudy B. Perritt DOB: 1-21-77
21690 Sidney Road
Grosse Tete, LA 70740
Charge: Disturbing the Peace by Intoxication
Sentence: 90 days jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost.
Ronald S. Randall DOB: 7-16-83
620 Christ The King Road
Opelousas, LA 70570
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $267 court cost, $400 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Angela M. Richard DOB: 8-10-71
217 South Coolidge
Church Point, LA 70525
Charge: Theft < $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Russell Joseph Skidmore DOB: 4-25-86
Nathan Georgetown
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get Msubstance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Kendall A. Snearl DOB: 11 -29-80
6243 Randall Blue Gay # 4
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Battery of a Dating Partner
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.
Charge: Operating a Vehicle While License Suspended/Revokes/Cancelled
Sentence: 10 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.
Charge: Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence: 10 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.
Tiffany Stafford
3022 Paul’s Lane
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent or Legal Custodian
Sentence: 30 days parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month
supervision fee. Special condition pay $25 fine, $162 court cost.
Ernest L.Young III DOB: 3-15-85
1534 Rev. Manuel Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Resisting an Office by Flight
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Richard J. Ward, Jr.
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
