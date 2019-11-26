District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Thursday, November 14, 2019, thE following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

Paul M. Ferguson

616 Louisiana Avenue

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

DOB:   9-1-81

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.   Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Seth Hill

20195 Highway 77

Grosse Tete, LA 70740

DOB:   6-7-79

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.   Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse  evaluation and treatment. Defer Art. 894.

 

Kacy N. Jakobs                                                       

DOB:   7-31-90

1466 Brookhollow Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:  6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40

a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.   Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Sentence: 7 days parish jail. Credit for time served.

Charge: Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles

Sentence: 7 days parish jail. Credit for time served.

 

Bradley W. Perkins                                                 

DOB:   2-24-70

12511 North Palmer

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Sentence:  $200 fine.

Osman I. Portillo-Escobar  

                                      DOB:   7-19-89

6242 South River Road # 62

Brusly, LA 70719

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:   6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.   Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Richard J. Ward, Jr.

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

