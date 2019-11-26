District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Thursday, November 14, 2019, thE following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Paul M. Ferguson
616 Louisiana Avenue
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
DOB: 9-1-81
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Seth Hill
20195 Highway 77
Grosse Tete, LA 70740
DOB: 6-7-79
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Defer Art. 894.
Kacy N. Jakobs
DOB: 7-31-90
1466 Brookhollow Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40
a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence: 7 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Charge: Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles
Sentence: 7 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Bradley W. Perkins
DOB: 2-24-70
12511 North Palmer
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence: $200 fine.
Osman I. Portillo-Escobar
DOB: 7-19-89
6242 South River Road # 62
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Richard J. Ward, Jr.
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
