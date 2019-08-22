District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Sean C. Cheeseboro DOB: 2-12-87, 810 Sun Road, Lower Peach Tree, Ala.; Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Jonathan Haden David DOB: 11-22-93, 20025 Highway 77, Grosse Tete; Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence: 30 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $167 court cost.
Samuel Gibson III, DOB: 3-23-71, 2038 Arizona Street, Baton Rouge;Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Timothy Huffman DOB: 2-16-76, 74034 Highway 1077, Ste. 4, Covington.
Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $167 court cost. Charge: Speeding 97/70
Sentence: $111 fine, $124 court cost.
Charlie Johnson: DOB: 11-27-68, 24725 Hebert St., Plaquemine.
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Cherina S. Vontrees: DOB: 7-19-84, 980 Avenue A # 2, Port Allen.
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
