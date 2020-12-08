District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Thursday, November 5, 2020, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Gary Tujyan Booth DOB: 2-26-73
2163 Colorado Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $167 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Early Termination. Charge: Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles Sentence: $100 fine.
Darrius D. Brooks DOB: 10-12-86
3090 Lafiton Lane #16
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Simple Cruelty to Animals Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $162 court cost, $250
Criminal Court Fund.
Quinton Michael Deviney DOB: 2-8-60
169 Parker Road
Singer, LA 70660
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspend all but 48 Hours. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $312
court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 15 days in
the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Interlock device for 6 months.
Diondre M. Dorsey DOB: 9-24-96
2838 Lukeville Lane
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Possession of Marijuana - Second Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Random drug screens.
Robert S. Goings DOB: 2-19-60
7007 Island Road
Jarreau, LA 70749
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $267 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse
Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Charge: Improper Equipment
Sentence: $30 fine, $117
Shelton Jackson DOB: 9-15-88
7024 Kent Drive
Baker, LA 70714
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Michael Wayne Lacey Jr. DOB: 6-14-85
854 North Donmoore
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get
substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Brent T. Lacombe DOB: 7-9-73
6937 Highway 190 West
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Flight From an Office Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Cierra D. Lewis DOB: 11-2-95
4259 Stonewall Drive
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Simple Littering
Sentence: $500 fine.
Samuel John Moore DOB: 9-29-92
3090 Lafiton Lane # 7
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sentence: 14 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Inger Helen Moskau DOB: 7-29-83
112 East Clark Street
Hammond, LA 70403
Charge: Battery of a Police Officer Sentence: 32 days parish jail.
Stacey L.Paul DOB: 12-21-69
928 Avenue A
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Simple Assault
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $250
Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Randall J. Pumilia DOB: 3-23-58
7381 North River Road
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150
Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse
Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get
substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Trey T. Ramey DOB: 2-21-91
1507 Live Oak
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.
Richard J. Ward, Jr.
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Friday, November 13,2020, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Elisha D. Bender DOB: 12-19-79
30091 College Drive
Walker, LA 70785
Charge: Resisting An Officer with Violence
Simple Criminal Damage to Property Less Than $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent. Each count.
Corey W. Manchester DOB: 3-6-84
12415 Ena Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Resisting an Officer With Violence
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.
Daniel J. Marquette DOB: 8-2-89
4153 Choctaw Road
Bruslyw, LA 70719
Charge: Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100
Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.14.
Christopher J. Stewart DOB: 12-5-85
77430 Winstock Street
Maringouin, l_A 70757
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get
substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Richard J. Ward, Jr.
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.