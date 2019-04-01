West Side Journal news editor Breanna Smith served as a special guest on the David K Show in New Roads Saturday evening. Hosts David Jarreau and Datha Bureigh interviewed Smith on her journey to journalism during a live broadcast Saturday, March 30.
Jarreau, Bureigh and Smith discussed local journalism, the First Amendment and their favorite crime dramas during the hour-long broadcast.
Jarreau, owner of River Video Productions, LLC interviews local people of interest and public officials on his newly released David K Show. Each episode is recorded live in his studio and broadcast on Facebook and YouTube.
To see his interview with Smith, click here or watch the video below.
