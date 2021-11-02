BATON ROUGE – Survivors of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana now have until Nov. 29 to apply for individual assistance with FEMA.
At the request of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, FEMA has extended the application deadline for survivors in 25 parishes including West Baton Rouge .FEMA assistance for individuals and families affected by Hurricane Ida can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.
The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time, seven days a week. Individuals can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply and meet with FEMA specialists in person. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit FEMA.gov/DRC.
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s deadline to apply for an SBA disaster loan has also been extended to Nov. 29. SBA representatives are available at disaster recovery centers, and businesses and residents can also visit www.SBA.gov/disaster, call SBA’s customer service center at 800-877-8339 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information or to apply.
As of Oct. 27, total federal disaster assistance includes:
• More than $889 million in total financial help and direct services to those who have necessary eligible expenses following the disaster and are unable to meet those needs through insurance or other means.
• $492 million of that amount includes housing assistance to help homeowners repair or replace residential property damage from the disaster and/or for a safe place to stay while they recover.
• $396 million is for Other Needs Assistance to cover necessary, disaster-related expenses such as medical bills, cleaning, repair or replacement of essential household items or vehicles and other non-housing needs.
• More than $816 million approved in U.S. Small Business Administration loans, with more than $782 million for homeowners and renters and more than $34 million for businesses to repair, rebuild and replace damaged property and contents and for economic injury.
• More than $297 million in claims paid to more than 4,500 National Flood Insurance policyholders.
Federal housing assistance is providing:
• Rental assistance for more than 179,000 homeowners and renters.
• Direct Temporary Housing assistance for 10 of the most impacted parishes, making available several housing solutions for Louisiana survivors.
As FEMA’s direct temporary housing gains momentum, the state is assisting survivors in the most heavily impacted parishes who have immediate sheltering needs. Survivors interested in the state-run Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program can visit idashelteringla.com or call 844-268-0301 to register.
Contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have installed 33,200 “blue roofs” in the storm-affected area, enabling survivors to live in their own homes while they make repairs.
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers have received nearly 33,269 visitors seeking disaster assistance or information, while Disaster Survivor Assistance outreach teams have visited 143,544 homes, made 27,812 referrals to various community resources and helped 15,254 individuals apply with FEMA.
The fastest ways to apply for FEMA assistance remain applying online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Phone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
SBA representatives are also available at disaster recovery centers, and businesses and residents can also visit Disaster assistance (sba.gov), call SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information to apply.
