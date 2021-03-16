The final day to cast an absentee ballot for the special election to represent Louisiana’s Second Congressional District in the U.S. House is Friday, March 19, at 4:30 p.m.
Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in-person on Election Day, Saturday, March 20. Polling locations can also be found on voterportal.sos.la.gov or on the free GeauxVote mobile app.
For an instructional video on filling out an absentee ballot, visit YouTube and search “How to Correctly Complete an Absentee by Mail Ballot” published by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Tuesday, March 16.
Completed ballots can be returned to the West Baton Rouge Parish registrar of voters by mail, in-person by the voter or by a voter’s immediate family member. The West Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters is located at 883 7th Street, Suite A in Port Allen.
Fifteen candidates are running in the special election to represent Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House to fill the seat vacated by Cedric Richmond after President Joe Biden tapped him as Senior Advisor. There are eight Democrats, four Republicans, two Independents, and one Libertarian running.
The Second Congressional District contains portions of East and West Baton Rouge Parishes and parts of New Orleans, St. James Parish, Iberville Parish and Ascension Parish. Candidates running for office are, in the order listed on the ballot:
- Chelsea Ardoin, Republican
- Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Independent
- Claston Bernard, Republican
- Troy A. Carter, Democrat
- Karen Carter Peterson, Democrat
- Gary Chambers, Jr., Democrat
- Harold John, Democrat
- J. Christopher Johnson, Democrat
- Brandon Jolicoeur, No Party
- Lloyd N. Kelly, Democrat
- "Greg" Lirette, Republican
- Mindy McConnell, Libertarian
- Desiree Ontiveros, Democrat
- Jenette M. Porter, Democrat
- Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., Republican
