A decision aimed at bridging the gap between the middle schools and high school in Port Allen faced scrutiny because of the process, and other issues.
Earlier this month, it was announced that the school colors at Port Allen Middle School would be changed from green and gold to blue and white with athletics as a main reason for the switch.
However, at last week’s school board meeting members of the community spoke out about the change and the concerns they had about the decision.
“We wanted to bridge the gap between Port Allen High, middle and Caneview,” said West Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Wes Watts. “One suggestion was we make the Port Allen Middle colors the same as Port Allen High. I felt like that was a good idea. We rolled that out. Some of the concern was the green and gold at Port Allen Middle was the Cohn colors. They are the Eagles. That’s Cohn High School.
“We had no intention in any way of dishonoring that,” Watts said. “I think what we probably should’ve done at that time was make sure that Cohn (Elementary) was green and gold as the colors at that school. It was meant to be sure we were doing everything possible to promote Port Allen High and grow those middle schools and the high school together.”
Cohn High School, which opened in 1949, served as the only high school in the parish for African American students before integration. The school closed in 1969 and the school building was demolished in 2014.
“The people who called me about it, it was more about the process,” said Rev. Garrett Brown. “It’s a very sensitive thing. I went to Cohn. I graduated from Port Allen High. They closed Cohn my 11th grade year. With them tearing it down, it’s kind of sensitive and when it got out that it had been changed, I got a bunch of calls.”
Watts admitted he made the decision to the change the colors after consulting numerous individuals in the community but that he should’ve gotten more input before signing off on the change.
“I think too many times as leaders, we do what we feel and not include the people when actually we should always include the people and what they feel,” said Port Allen Councilwoman Clerice Lacy. “This situation is such significance about the school, and the history and the colors and it’s such a significant decision that it was no way that the people could’ve not been involved. It was too big of a change. I believe in change but even in change we have to go through certain processes when we make a decision. This wasn’t the proper way of doing it.”
School board member Ronald Leblanc spoke briefly about the importance of preserving history and Cohn’s importance in West Baton Rouge Parish history.
“We’ve come a long way since 1969 because I can remember Day 1 when we integrated, I was a freshman,” he recalled. “Those four years, we went through hell. Black and white, it didn’t matter. We went through absolute hell and we don’t need to forget about each other’s heritage, especially with Cohn. We’re a community. We need to be a community, but we can’t forget our heritage.”
To get more community input on the matter, Watts and the board agreed to establish a special committee geared to address all concerns associated with the color change. The committee is expected to meet soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.