A decision could come Monday, June 1 on the much-anticipated move from Phase 1 to Phase 2 in Louisiana’s economic comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. John Bel Edwards expressed “cautious optimism” last week on the move forward, which would begin June 5 if conditions allow him to issue an executive order to go that direction.
Phase 2 would pave the way for schools to reopen and for organized youth activities to resume. It would also give the go-ahead for bars and to reopen, but at a limited standing-room capacity. It would also loosen restrictions to a degree on sitdown dining, sporting events, churches and movie theater, but with moderate mandates on social distancing.
The number of positive cases has continued to rise but at a much slower rate over the last month. Rural areas have seen the largest increases in new positive cases, but those came mostly from a statewide ramp-up in testing. The biggest push in favor of Phase 2 would likely come from the ongoing drop hospitalizations and decrease in the use of ventilators. Hospitalization of COVID-19 patients dropped below 1,000 last week for the first time in more than two months, while ventilator use has dropped to around 100.
“Just this time 30 days ago, we were reporting double the number of cases,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in his May 22 press briefing at the State Capitol.
To enter into Phase 2, case numbers and reported flu-like symptoms over 14 days must remain on a downward trajectory. At the same time, documented cases and positive tests must also slope downward. In addition, hospitals must treat patients without crisis care and have a detailed testing program in place for at-risk health workers.
Phase 1 allowed the reopening of restaurants, gyms, hair salons, barbershops and bars with food permits, but only at 25 percent of normal capacity. It also allowed churches to reopen at the same capacity. The state based its guidelines on recommendations from the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
