Deep Sleep Atlantic, a New Orleans-based duo, played a set off of their debut album called “Prelude” at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room on Saturday, April 8.
The Baton Rouge venue calls itself, “a room where the Stars of Tomorrow are born” and offered an opportunity for a cozy opening show which was followed by several Baton Rouge artists. Travis Marc played guitar and vocals. Daniel Perez played drums and vocals.
The band performed moody tracks with an ease that comes with experience. The lyrics illustrate obstacles without hopelessness, connecting to the raw challenges of life while remaining light. The phrase “adult angst” comes to mind, the songs have a mature expression of the discontentment we all sometimes experience.
Deep Sleep Atlantic has developed over the past year and their first single, “Bipolar Tendencies” was made public on March 31. The newly released song was written by Travis Marc, mixed by Taylor Tatsch, producer of Jetta in the Ghost Tree, and mastered by Todd Pipes of the band Deep Blue Something.
The lyrics of the song show the way society operates in a fragmented fashion. The songwriter expanded on the single’s deeper meaning. Marc says the main idea of the song is more about the way we live than the mental illness in the song’s name, “I think it’s just where society’s at in general: focus has become such a dying attribute.”
Their official video for the same single dropped Friday, April 7. The members discussed the feedback they had received on identifying their niche. The band’s press release mentions “post-punk” sounds as a descriptor but the sound is more complex. In an interview prior to Saturday’s show, Perez described themselves as, “alternative pop rock,” while Marc spitballed “alternative post-grunge” yet neither musician seemed attached to a specific classification.
The concentration is to make original music. Marc commented on the inability of his industry friends to nail him to a specific subgenre or sound, “That’s the whole point, I don’t want to keep making the same music, I don’t want to sound like anybody else, I know that it’s tough out there—you got all these artists releasing stuff all the time[…]”
To stand out in the music industry is difficult, yet with the quality of the tracks and the experience on the business side of music, the duo think they have a good strategy.
“The goal was to be different and try and not swim in the same direction as the tide and I feel like we’ve accomplished that, personally,” said Marc.
“The years teach you stuff,” said Perez of both member’s experience as musicians and in music production, “We’ve been around a few years now and we understand, and we know these kinds of projects need a more mature approach. You need a process, you need a method, you need to be patient and you need to be consistent with your work.”
Travis Marc and Daniel Perez are full-time musicians. They each also have experience in music production, which is how they met.
Marc recalls, “We met three years ago—give or take. We were both working as assistants at this beautiful studio called Esplanade Studios and we just kind of hit it off; we became buddies.” Marc had been working on music and played some of it for Perez and they began to practice and work as Deep Sleep Atlantic. Both men immigrated to the U.S. and have played around the world.
Marc described the circumstances around their making acquaintance, “I didn’t meet Daniel before I met him down here [New Orleans],” Marc said, however, he continued, “I know so many guys he knows back in London—like actually know them, not Facebook friends— and we never crossed paths; it’s the strangest thing.”
Marc moved to New Orleans in 2020 after living and playing in London for 16 years. Perez came to New Orleans in 2016 after four years playing in London. England isn’t a first home to either member; Marc was born in South Africa and Perez was born in Colombia.
“Stuff like that kind of blows my mind because we were obviously running in a lot of the same circles, yet we never had met and then we met down here, instantly clicked, and I was like, ‘let’s start a freaking band!’ It’s interesting how it’s worked out.”
Some of the instrument parts are played by a rig Perez operates. This keeps the current band count to two guys; Marc explains the reasoning is in part due to chemistry, “There’s got to be a certain click that happens for it to try and work, otherwise it’s just a bunch of guys going through the motions.”
Marc wrote all the songs of the album “Prelude” and produced the first album solo except for a saxophone track played by David Mouton and a lead guitar track by Zak Loy of the band Live.
