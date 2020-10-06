Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging residents to prepare for Hurricane Delta.
Forecasts from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicate the tropical storm could grow to at least a Category 2 hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico and makes landfall late Thursday or early Friday.
8 AM EDT Tuesday Update: Hurricane #Delta continues to rapidly strengthen and now has maximum winds of 110 mph. Additional strengthening is expected and it is forecast to be a major hurricane when it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula. Latest information at: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/Xzcgj5bNtd— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 6, 2020
Delta formed in the Caribbean Sea Monday morning and strengthened into a hurricane late Monday evening.
Weather experts say there is growing confidence the storm will make landfall in Louisiana, but changes in the track and intensity of the storm are possible. According to the National Hurricane Center, Delta is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast late this week as a hurricane. There is a significant risk of dangerous storm surge, wind and rainfall hazards expected along the coast from Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle beginning Thursday night or early Friday.
“It’s unfortunate to have another system threaten Louisiana’s coastal parishes, but it is a situation we are prepared to handle,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “It is common for many people to experience hurricane fatigue during a busy season, but we need everyone to take this threat seriously. That starts with staying weather aware and watching for updates from the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service office for your region and your local media. While we hope the forecast improves, we must prepare for the threat on hand.”
The National Hurricane Center expects Delta’s winds to top 100 m.p.h by Thursday - those wind speeds would make Delta a strong Category 2 hurricane. The exact path of the storm remains uncertain.
Delta continues a record Atlantic storm season with the earliest arrival of a 25th named storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.