The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that 11 projects around the state were let on January 13, 2021. Eleven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $19.8 million.
“This year is kicking off to a good start as we continue making much-needed improvements to our infrastructure around the state,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “This month’s bids include everything from pavement rehabilitation to bridge replacements to reflectors on the interstate. Large projects are notable, but every small project is just as important to our overall transportation system and to the citizens and visitors of Louisiana.”
The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:
Bridge Replacement and Repair:
- Replacement of bridge on Forrest Delatte Road in Livingston Parish: $2,976,713.32
- Replacement of Bayou Breaux Bridge on LA 75 in Iberville Parish: $2,072,100.39
Pavement/ Overlay:
- Grading, paving, and drainage on Magazine Street between Leake Avenue and East Drive in Orleans Parish: $4,477,927.95
- Milling, patching, paving, and drainage on LA 164 between LA 163 and U.S. 371 in Webster Parish: $2,549,422.94
- Milling, patching, and overlay on LA 507 between U.S. 80 and I-20 overpass in Lincoln Parish: $518,211.27
- Grading, milling, paving, striping, and drainage on LA 450 between LA 440 and LA 1056 in Washington Parish: $1,271,625.34
- Milling, patching, overlay, traffic signalization, and drainage on LA 3017 between 4th Street and Lapalco Boulevard in Jefferson Parish: $3,163,777.00
- Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on Richwood Road No. 2 between U.S. 165 and Brown Street in Ouachita Parish: $919,751.65
- Milling, paving, patching, and overlay on I-110 northbound ramp at LA 3045 (Capitol Access Road) in East Baton Rouge Parish: $847,068.36
Congestion Mitigation and Safety:
- Pavement reflectors on I-55 between U.S. 51 business to Mississippi state line in Tangipahoa Parish: $275,020.00
Other:
- Replacement of winch system on Black Bayou pontoon bridge in Calcasieu Parish: $695,260.00
