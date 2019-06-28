A female deputy at the West Baton Rouge Work Release Facility quit shortly after an investigation began into allegations she was having an inappropriate relationship with a male inmate, according to a report by WBRZ-TV.
The WBRZ Investigative Unit confirmed the deputy was identified as Brogan Benoit.
This article will be updated as information is made available by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. A request for information was submitted this morning.
