On May 10, Deputy Christopher Hogan of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recognized by Representatives Schexnayder and Lacombe in House Resolution No. 135. Deputy Hogan is recognized within the resolution for being a recipient of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association Deputy Valor Award for 2023.
Sheriff Cazes commented on Deputy Hogan’s actions, “Every day, our Deputies put their lives on the line to protect their communities, walking into situations that may or may not erupt into life altering scenarios. Deputy Hogan displayed exemplary and heroic actions that day and will forever be remembered for his courage.”
Deputy Hogan has been with WBRSO since November of 2021 and on November 20, 2022 responded to a call on I-10 West to provide assistance to a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Motorist Assistance Patrol (MAP) worker. The MAP worker was being stabbed when Deputy Hogan arrived on the scene within two minutes of the request for backup.
The Louisiana House Resolution recognizes Deputy Hogan for his humility, positive attitude, willingness to help his fellows, but also for his “extraordinary judgment and bravery during this harrowing situation.”
According to House Resolution No.135, after being told to stop, the suspect charged Deputy Hogan on the scene. Hogan “discharged his weapon, eliminating the immediate threat, called for medical assistance, handcuffed the suspect, and rendered aid.”
The Louisiana Senate Resolution No. 76 by Senator Caleb Kleinpeter also celebrates the WBRSO Deputy for the November 20, 2022 incident. According to the account, neither the MAP worker, Daniel Guillory, nor the suspect survived injuries. Guillory had placed the call for backup when he found that the car, which he had assumed to be disabled, was running without a driver.
Resolution No. 76 recognizes Deputy Hogan’s “bravery in the face of imminent danger.”
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office also announced that Deputy Hogan was celebrated as the Deputy of the Year by the Knights of Columbus Council 8878 for 2023.
