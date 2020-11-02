A developer linked to Amazon.com purchased property at the intersection of LA 415 and Court Street for $8.15 million, according to records filed with the West Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office Friday.
Seefried, the Atlanta-based developer, also filed a notice of lease agreement on the 63.3-acre site with Amazon.com.
Price LeBlanc sold the property to Seefried Port Allen.
The developer previously handled the purchase of Amazon’s South Baton Rouge Distribution Center on Bethany Church’s Industriplex Campus in April.
