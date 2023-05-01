There was a presentation held at last week's West Baton Rouge Parish Council to give the public an idea of what the new library will look like.
West Baton Rouge Parish Library Director Tamie Martin and Matthew Daigrepont from Fusion Architects talked about what to expect from the library that will be in the former Fred's building in Lukeville.
The 16,000-square-foot building had been vacant for more than three years, going back to the Memphis-based company’s bankruptcy liquidated its 557-store chain before the parish purchased it.
Martin said so far preliminary repairs to the air conditioning system and the roof have been made.
Martin said the plan is to utilize the space with as little financial investment as possible.
The Fred's building had a drive-thru that was used for the pharmacy. Martin said the old pharmacy area will be the library's circulation desk so that the drive-thru can be utilized to drop off or pick up books.
"We're going to reuse a lot of the elements of what was there," Martin told the council.
Martin said new employees have begun training.
Some of the library services will include books, DVDs, storytime, youth-dedicated services, computers equipped with high-speed internet, printers, and fax machines.
There will also be a study room in the facility, which is something that is missing from the library in Port Allen.
The building was much larger than what the library needed so Martin said a community committee was formed to give input on how the additional space could be used. The most popular answer was to use the space as a multipurpose room.
The area will have a stage and can be used for anything ranging from a puppet show to a dance.
The public will be able to reserve the room but only for "community educational events," according to Martin.
Daigrepont said the preliminary budget for the project is $600,000. The library likely won't be open for the summertime, but that won't stop story time, according to Martin.
"Even when we are not open there this summer, we’ll still have story time in the parking lot every week," she said. "We just want to get you excited and coming there as a library.”
Martin said the library's location is a bonus.
"I'm really happy to be able to put it in Lukeville and neither Brusly nor Addis can lay claim to it," she said. 'It is the library for the whole parish."
