Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 92F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.