At the June 9, 2021 Port Allen City Council meeting an issue of an inappropriate or unethical relationship between Republic Services, Inc. and Mayor Richard Lee III with regard to campaign funding was brought to the council’s attention after several citizens were claiming unsatisfactory service with the trash company. The West Side Journal investigated these ethical points concerning election funding with the Ethics Administration Program of Louisiana.
All campaign contributions are required to be filed with the Louisiana Ethics Administration Program. Electronic filings can be viewed easily on the website and paper filings are public information as well. Non compliance with rules outlined through this agency can result in penalties, including fines.
Different levels of office have their own rules with election contribution amounts. The three categories for Louisiana office are “major office,” “district office” and “any other office.” The position of Mayor in Port Allen is categorized as “any other office,” and defined contribution limits are capped at $1,000 per individual per election outlined by the Louisiana Ethics Administration website. Companies are categorized as individuals insofar as contribution limits are defined.
Public reports pulled from the Louisiana Ethics Administration website show the contribution from Republic Services, Inc. to be in the amount of $1,000 for the 2020 mayoral election.
With regard to ethical concerns from citizens regarding Lee’s largest contributors, The Code of Government Ethics outlines a person holding public office cannot receive gifts from contracted companies. However, there is an exception for receipt of campaign contributions. Contributions within the limits outlined above (under $1000 for individuals) are deemed ethical. All contributions to Lee’s campaign were within the ethical guidelines outlined by the state.
Dissatisfaction with Republic Services, Inc. was brought to the council’s attention from several citizens at the June 9th meeting. Complaints included missed pick ups, damaged cans, and lack of competitive bids.
After the meeting, John Summers of Avenue G said his bulk items sit out for a long while before being picked up and that, “delays and disruptions of service aren’t communicated.” He also claimed “regular garbage has not been picked up several times this year.” When he reports the inconsistencies he says he will “call Republic first then Republic tells me to call the city. I feel like I get the run around.”
When representative Sharon Mann, General Manager from Republic Services, Inc. spoke at the meeting she stated, “During COVID obviously we saw a huge spike because everybody was at home.” Increases based on weight tickets from the City of Port Allen showed, “In 2020, in comparison to prior years we saw a 38% increase in garbage and trash collection.” Bulk items and wood waste are scheduled to be picked up once weekly, but this year’s winter storms created a lot of excess wood waste.
Mann said in her 34 years in the waste industry she has never seen an increase like this in volume. Extra efforts in the form of additional, off schedule pick ups have been made to address the additional waste in the city. The waste increase as of May 2021 is still at 25% for Port Allen.
Mann did state at the meeting Republic Services, Inc. would soon create a document to provide citizens with clear information about types of bulk pick up and when those pick ups will be made in addition to clarifying information regarding recycling items. In the meeting, Mayor Richard Lee III acknowledged that missed pick ups occur and that his office investigates and addresses these issues when complaints are made.
