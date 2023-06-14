18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton was inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame in ceremonies on June 2 at the Lod Cook Conference Center in Baton Rouge. He was among eight inductees across the state, including law enforcement officials, judges, and district attorneys.
Clayton is District Attorney for a three-parish district, including Iberville, West Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee Parishes. He is a graduate of Southern University and a 1991 cum laude graduate of Southern University Law Center.
He began his career as a prosecutor in 1992, serving in East Baton Rouge Parish. In 2003, he was appointed as special prosecutor for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. In that role, he secured convictions of numerous felons, most notably serial killer Derrick Todd Lee and Monique Kitts, who was convicted of the second-degree murder of her husband in West Baton Rouge.
Through an appointment by the Louisiana Supreme Court in 1997, Clayton served as a District Court Judge at the 19th Judicial District Court. He has been a long-time partner in the law firm of Clayton, Fruge & Ward, practicing in the areas of plaintiff civil litigation and civil defense litigation. During his career as a civil trial attorney, Clayton has secured numerous multi-million dollar jury awards on behalf of clients, including a $117 million judgment, which is the largest jury award ever granted in Louisiana.
Clayton serves on numerous boards and commissions and previously served on the Southern University Board of Trustees, holding the position of Chairman. Clayton is married to the former Paula Hartley and is the father of five children.
A showcase of memorabilia honoring DA Clayton has been established in his honor at the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola as part of his induction into the Justice Hall of Fame.
