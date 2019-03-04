BHS Science check

From left to right: Adam Maher, Brian Marshall and Rawlston Phillips, III representing LA 1 Truck Stop, Brusly High School science teacher Allyson Watts, Mike Lamartinere with LOTT Oil and Brusly High School Principal Walt Lemoine. 

LA 1 Truck Stop and ExxonMobil teamed up to donate $500 to the Brusly High School science department on Monday, March 4. Science chair Allyson Watts accepted the check on behalf of the Brusly High science department. 

