An $8 million project by the state Department of Transportation and Development is geared toward curbing the number of deadly crashes along Interstate 10 in West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes.
A “queue warning system” stretching from the three parishes will use cameras, vehicle detectors, flashing beacons and a message sign to alert motorists of traffic that stalls or slow-downs along the 16-mile artery.
“The purpose of this queue warning system is to warn motorists of queues ahead on I-10 from LA 77 to LA 1 in the West Baton Rouge area and improve safety on this stretch of I-10,” DOTD spokesman Rodney Mallett. “The detectors detect vehicles as they drive by without stopping or slowing down, meaning no queue has been formed ahead, and in this situation the queue warning system will not be activated. “However, if the detectors detect that the vehicles are stopped on the road, or moving very slowly, or in a slow move and stop situation, then there is a queue formed or forming ahead,” he said. “This will activate the queue warning system – The TMC will be alerted, a warning message on the queue ahead will be posted on the DMS sign, the flashing beacons will start flashing to warn motorists about the queue ahead and be ready to stop, or to slow down. Once the queue is no longer there, the system will deactivate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.