The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that I-10 will have alternating lane closures, in both Eastbound and Westbound directions, from LA 415 to the St. Martin Parish Line beginning Sunday, February 28, 2021 and ending Friday, April 30, 2021. These closures will take place from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am each day.
These closures are needed to install new pavement markings.
