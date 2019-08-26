La. Department of Transportation announced that the La. 1 southbound turn lane at Avenue G in Port Allen will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
This closure is necessary for the installation of pavement markings.
This work is weather permitting and subject to being rescheduled or extended as needed.
The contact person for this closure is Steve Bond. He can be reached at (225) 231-4327.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
