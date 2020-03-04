Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced northbound La. 1 at Intercoastal Canal in West Baton Rouge Parish.
The inside lane will be closed across the entire length of the bridge on Thursday, Mar. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The closure is necessary while DOTD Inspectors conduct a routine bridge inspection.
Detour Information:
This closure will allow vehicles 12-feet wide or smaller to pass through the construction zone. The road is open for regular traffic but oversized vehicles must detour using La. 1 South to La. 70 East to La. 22 North to I-10 West.
Safety Reminder:
LA DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution near the work zone and be on the lookout for crews and equipment.
Additional Information:
Call 1-877-452-3683 (1-877-4LA-DOTD) or 511 or email dotdcs@la.gov for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.