The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced alternating lane closures on Tuesday, July 30, through Tuesday, Aug. 6, on La. 415 southbound between La. 986 and U.S. 190.
Monday through Thursday, the closure will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day on over the weekend, the time span for the closure will be from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
One lane will be open at all times, DOTD officials said, adding the closure is necessary for saw-cutting, pavement patching and related work.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.