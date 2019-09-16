The La. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced it would be alternating lane closures on La. 415 southbound for pavement patching and overlay work until Oct. 31.
Closures began Monday night and will be done from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night between U.S. 190 and Rosedale Road.
Permit load restrictions will be up to 12 feet wide and DOTD officials are asking that for loads anything over 12 feet, transporters need contact their permit office.
DOTD officials appreciate the public's patience and remind drivers to please drive with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
