The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) says I-10 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 136 near Ramah to mile marker 140 near Grosse Tete in Iberville Parish will have alternating lane and shoulder closures on the following nights.
• Sunday, Sept. 15, at 8:30 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 22 at 7 a.m., weather permitting.
This closure is necessary to allow crews to perform bridge joint and barrier rail repairs.
The entrance and exit ramps will be open to traffic.
Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
