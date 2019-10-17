La. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) officials announced Thursday it will close the right lane of the I-10 westbound/La. 1 southbound exit next Wednesday.
The closure is to allow crews to perform attenuator repairs from midnight, Oct. 23, until 4 a.m. the same day.
The closure will begin at the on ramp at St. Ferdinand Street and St. Louis Street in Baton Rouge.
The left lane of the exit to La. 1 headed to Plaquemine will remain open to traffic.
To detour the closure, DOTD advises drivers headed to La. 1 northbound should exit at the Port of Baton Rouge exit to Ernest Wilson Drive, then use Capital Drive to gain access to La. 1 north.
Signing will be posted, and flaggers will be present directing traffic through the work zone.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution near the work zone and be on the lookout for crews and equipment.
Call (318) 561-5100, (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information.
Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website dotd.la.gov.
