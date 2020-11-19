The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced 15 projects around the state were let, including one in West Baton Rouge Parish on November 18. Twelve contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $35 million.
The milling, patching and overlay of River Road (LA 986) in West Baton Rouge was let for $324,061.
“This month’s letting is the start of quite a few roadway rehabilitation projects in different parts of the state,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “We know there are highways around Louisiana that are in need of repair, so we’re pleased to be able to extend the lives of these corridors whenever the funding allows.”
