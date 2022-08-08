Motorists have anxiously awaited any information on the status of the Intracoastal Bridge, as it is the sole entryway and exit for residents on the Westside.
Without the Intracoastal, residents would have to look for a longer alternative route to East Baton Rouge Parish and beyond.
As of July 28, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development released a statement about the current development and what’s to come.
“Crews are currently working on the substructure of the bridge, which includes the bridge columns and footing, as well as road work for the upcoming scheduled traffic shift from LA 1 southbound onto the new alignment coming from the new bridge and drainage along LA 1. Additionally, crews are performing work for future dynamic message signs and traffic cameras."
“In order to install drainage structures along the LA 1 median, there will be alternating lane closures daily from now until Aug. 19 from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. Southbound LA 1 near the Intracoastal waterway will have alternating lane closures northbound will have intermittent left lane shoulder closures."
“This $57.7 million project, which began in April 2022, will replace the current southbound bridge with a new bridge that will be constructed on the west side of the existing structure, in addition to realigning Ernest Wilson Drive and LA 1 to connect with the new bridge.”
“The second phase, which is scheduled to go to bid summer 2023, will remove both of the existing original bridges and construct a new northbound bridge, as well as replace frontage roads on the south side of the bridge. Once both phases are completed, there will be a new southbound bridge that has three 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders and a new northbound bridge with two 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders and a barrier-separated exit lane for I-10 eastbound.”
Kiewit Louisiana Co. expects phase one to end summer of 2023, weather permitting. DOTD thanks motorists for being patient during construction and wants to remind motorists to be mindful of construction workers and their equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.