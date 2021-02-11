LA 1 Southbound will have intermittent single lane closures from the Intracoastal Canal Bridge to LA 990 beginning Friday, Feb. 19 through Sunday, March 14. These closures will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
During these times there will be brief rolling lane closures which will completely close Northbound LA 1, Southbound LA 1 and the LA 1 Service Road.
These closures are needed for Entergy to relocate overhead power lines due to an oversized vessel being delivered to DOW Chemical.
Permit load restrictions will be up to 12 feet wide on LA 1 Southbound; anything over, please contact the permit office.
