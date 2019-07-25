The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Wednesday that the high-water restrictions for the Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry were lifted due to receding water levels in the Mississippi River.
The ferry will resume its normal loading capacity, allowing vehicles with a maximum length of 51’ to board.
The department placed high-water restrictions on the ferry on Feb. 28 and again on Apr. 24. The Mississippi River level at Baton Rouge is currently at 39.95’ and forecast to continue dropping.
As a reminder, the normal ferry hours are as follows:
- Monday through Friday, the first boat runs from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Monday through Friday, the second boat runs from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday, one boat runs from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
When two ferries are in operation, they are scheduled to depart every 15 minutes. When there is only one, it leaves every 30 minutes, departing from Plaquemine at the top of each hour and 30 minutes after and from the Sunshine side at 15 and 45 minutes after the hour.
Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional travel information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).
Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at http://www.dotd.la.gov/, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.
