The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that a Notice of Intent has been issued to enter into a Construction Management at Risk (CMAR) contract with a CMAR contractor for the I-10 widening project from LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to the I-10/12 split in East Baton Rouge Parish.
CMAR is an innovative delivery process that uses a design professional that is engaged by DOTD for professional pre-design or design services, or both. Huval & Associates Inc. is the CMAR consultant for this project. DOTD also contracts separately with a CMAR contractor to engage in the pre-construction phase.
A contract execution for pre-construction services is anticipated no later than January 2021.
“By using funding and delivery processes that have not been utilized in the past, this administration has advanced long-standing infrastructure projects across the state,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “Moving the much needed I-10 improvement project to this stage is a testament to the teamwork needed by the state, local and federal officials that must be on board to get things completed.”
“This department continues to address the infrastructure needs of Louisiana, which is evident through the continuous innovative delivery processes that have been utilized,” said Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “In the Capital Region alone, we have made significant progress on both the I-10 Widening Project and the Comite River Diversion Project by utilizing this CMAR process. Support from state and local officials, as well as our federal partners, is crucial if we hope to continue delivering major projects such as this, the state’s first urban interstate redevelopment. I would like to thank Senators Ward, Price, Fields, and Foil, as well as Representatives Jordan, Selders, and McKnight for their continuous input. This is an example of what can be accomplished with a collaborative effort by the community and local leaders.”
The successful bidder for this project will be responsible for the construction of the following:
• Freeway widening by the addition of one travel lane to the westbound direction of I-10 from Washington St. to College Drive and one travel lane to the eastbound direction of I-10 from Washington St. to east of the I-10/I-12 split on I-10. 10 and one travel lane to the westbound direction of I-10 from Acadian Thruway to Washington St.
• Modifications to interchanges at Washington Street, Dalrymple Drive, Perkins Road, Acadian Thruway, and College Drive, as well as the replacement of the Nairn Drive overpass
• Associated work, which may include noise barriers, interstate lighting, guide signs, traffic signals, and pedestrian and bicyclist accommodations
• Roundabouts at Terrace Avenue and Braddock Street, the Washington Street interchange, and Dalrymple Drive at East Lakeshore Drive
• Utility coordination, as necessary
• Maintenance of traffic in a congested and confined urban freeway environment
• Context sensitive solutions and community connections
“Traffic issues throughout the Baton Rouge region have long plagued residents, commuters, and travelers passing through the area,” said Senator Rick Ward, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works. “This widening project is a huge victory for our weary drivers. I look forward to continuing to work with the Governor, DOTD, and my colleagues in the legislature and community as we work to find more solutions such as this to increase capacity, decrease delays, and improve safety on our roadways.”
