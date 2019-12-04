From today until Dec. 31, the La. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced there will be alternating lane closures northbound and southbound on La. 415 from I-10 to U.S. 190.
DOTD officials said permit load restrictions will be up to 12 feet wide. Anything wider, please contact the permit office.
Additionally, the DOTD says beginning Friday, Dec. 6, there will be a right lane closure northbound and southbound on La. 415, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., to remain in effect through Dec. 8. This closure is needed for patching operations.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
