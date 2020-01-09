St. Martin Parish- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD) announced a rehabilitation project to replace the existing bridge deck surface on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in St. Martin Parish from the Whiskey Bay exit to mile marker 125.
The contractor, Gibson & Associates, will mill the existing deck surface and replace it with a modified latex concrete pavement.
A portion of the bridge deck was damaged following a multi-vehicle crash involving a vehicle fire in August 2019 that caused spalling to occur, resulting in some of the surface concrete to crack and flake off.
The bridge was deemed structurally sound after a thorough bridge inspection.
Construction is set to begin Jan. 17 and is anticipated to be completed Jan. 27, weather permitting.
There will be a single lane closure on I-10 westbound during the weekends from 9 p.m. on Fridays to 6 a.m. on Mondays. Motorists are encouraged to use a detour route using La. 415 to U.S. 190 to I-49 back to I-10.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).
Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website atwww.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.
