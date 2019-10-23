The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) will hold a public hearing at two locations for the I-10 widening project in East and West Baton Rouge Parishes. This proposed project will add an additional lane in each direction on I-10 from LA 415 to Essen Lane.
“I’m proud to say we are moving forward with the much-needed widening of I-10 in Baton Rouge. We’ve waited long enough and citizens across Louisiana talk about Baton Rouge’s congestion,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “This process is an example of what the state and citizens can do when we all work together for the good of the state. These improvements have been on the books for decades, and by using innovative funding mechanisms like GARVEE bonds for the first time, we are able to finally advance this project.”
“This widening project is crucial for the Capital Region,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “This stretch of the I-10 corridor is heavily traveled by both local and out-of-state motorists, and we see the outcome of failing to make a decision over the last 20 years regarding this corridor. It’s not good. Once this project is completed, traffic flow and congestion will be greatly improved to benefit citizens and businesses, while protecting and enhancing the adjacent communities. In order to provide an interstate system for a booming economy, we must grow and sustain infrastructure to secure the vitality of this region for the future.”
The public hearing will begin with a brief introduction from DOTD followed by an open house forum with information stations, including a Real Estate station. Representatives of the DOTD and the project team will be available to answer questions relative to this project. A prerecorded presentation of information relative to the general location, design features, impacts of the project, tentative project schedule, acquisition of right-of-way, and relocation assistance will play continuously during the open house forum.
During the final hour of the hearing, attendees will have an opportunity to make a public statement for the public record.
Oral and written comments on the project may be submitted at the public hearing or sent via mail to Franklin Associates, I-10 BR: Stage 1, 2148 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806, or via email to info@i10br.com. Written statements and other exhibits in lieu of, or in addition to, oral statements made at the public hearing must be submitted and postmarked no later than Tuesday, December 3, 2019, to be included in the hearing transcript.
The public hearings are as follows:
Tuesday, November 19
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
West Baton Rouge Conference Center
2750 N. Westport Drive
Port Allen, LA 70767
Wednesday, November 20
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Baton Rouge Marriott
5500 Hilton Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
The same information will be presented at both locations.
