Officials with the La. Departmen of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced the closure of the outside lanes, northbound and southbound, of the La. 1 Missouri Pacific bridge on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.
The lanes will be closed between the hours of 8 a.m. 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26 and Tuesday, August 27.
The point of closure is 4.0 miles north of I-10. The lane closure is required to perform a routine bridge inspection, DOTD officials
said.
Detour Information
This closure will allow vehicles 14-feet wide or smaller to pass through the construction zone. Road is open for regular traffic.
Safety Reminder
LA DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution near the work zone and be on the lookout for crews and equipment.
More Information
Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information.
